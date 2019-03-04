Mark Noble surprised with West Ham teammate’s development

West Ham midfielder Mark Noble has lavished praise on his teammate Declan Rice after his recent displays.
Rice has been in fantastic form for the Hammers this season and he is already a key player for Pellegrini.
Noble has revealed that he is surprised with the youngster’s development so far. The West Ham veteran explained that he watched Rice play for the U16s as well and back then, the player looked miles off a first-team level. Rice also struggled with his movement back then.
However, he has progressed rapidly since then and his improvement has surprised Mark Noble.
Noble said to Guardian: “I watched him at under-16s, I think it was. He looked a mile off it. He looked like he struggled for movement, but he’s progressed so much. He was playing centre-half. You could tell he was fantastic on the ball but he didn’t move anywhere near like he does now. I think that has all come together, and what a wonderful player he is.”
Rice recently scored a quality goal against Newcastle United and he will be looking to improve that area of his game going forward. He is already a very good defensive midfielder and he will look to make his game more complete by adding goals and assists.
The youngster will be pleased with these comments from someone like Noble and he will look to continue his improvement by working harder in future.