Mark Noble reacts to Arthur Masuaku’s new five-year deal in hilarious video

West Ham United have handed left-back Arthur Masuaku a new five-deal three years after his arrival from Greek giants Olympiacos.
The DR Congo international has featured in 75 games across all competitions for the Hammers since arriving, and is expected to play a huge role in manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans going forward.
Masuaku has established himself as a first-team regular, and while injuries have hindered him from playing at times, the 25-year-old will be looking forward to putting them behind him and continuing from where he stopped last term when Premier League action resumes.
West Ham handing the Congolese defender a new deal has come as no surprise with only one year left on the £6.2 million deal he signed in the summer of 2016, but the long period of the new contract seems to have taken Hammers skipper Mark Noble by surprise.
Here is how the 32-year-old reacted upon seeing ‘2024’ on Masuaku’s jersey during the photograph session:
Yep Nobes, he's here to stay! 😍 pic.twitter.com/xY9NE0nVNB
— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 31, 2019