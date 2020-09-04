Mark Noble reacts as Grady Diangana leaves West Ham United for West Bromwich Albion

West Ham United have announced the exit of academy graduate Grady Diangana.

We can confirm that Grady Diang has completed a permanent transfer to West Bromwich Albion. Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Grady for his service and commitment to the Club, and wish him all the very best in his future career. — West Ham United (@WestHam) September 4, 2020

The England youth international has joined newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion on a permanent basis after helping them seal English Premier League promotion last term while on loan.





West Ham fans are gutted that the talented Diangana is no longer one of their own, and even skipper Mark Noble isn’t happy with the development.

The Hammers star took to Twitter to react thus to the departure of the attacking midfielder:

As captain of this football club I’m gutted, angry and sad that Grady has left, great kid with a great future!!!!! https://t.co/oNPPEp8Pt6 — MARK NOBLE (@Noble16Mark) September 4, 2020

The 22-year-old scored eight goals and registered six assists for Slaven Bilic’s side last season, and he will hope to finally prove himself in the top-flight after not getting enough chances to do so at West Ham.

Diangana’s only appearances for the Hammers came in 2018-19, with two goals coming in 21 appearances across all competitions.

The decision to sell the English winger has angered the fans, and West Ham owners haven’t done their dwindling reputation any good with their latest action.