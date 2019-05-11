Mark Noble predicts summer exodus at West Ham

West Ham United midfielder Mark Noble has predicted an exodus at the club this summer.
The player believes that four or five of his teammates could leave the club.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side have underperformed this season and it will be interesting to see how he shapes up his squad ahead of next season.
The Chilean has had sufficient backing from the owners in the market and he will have to get it right next year. West Ham should at least challenge for the Europa League spots.
This year, they are fighting to get into the top half and that is simply not acceptable after the signings they made in the summer.
In his column with London Evening Standard, Noble writes: “There will be some players leaving — perhaps four or five — and others coming in. I think it’s needed, if I’m honest. We need some more hungry young players who want to do well for the club. It can be a bit premature to say your goodbyes because frequently players don’t move on until well into pre-season.”
Noble is correct in his assessment that the club needs young and hungry individuals if they are to progress.
They should look to act ruthlessly in the summer and get rid of the fringe players.
The likes of Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere have made no impact whatsoever and are often injured. Pellegrini needs to bring in players who are fitter and will be of more use.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.
West Ham have a core of talented players in Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Anderson, Lanzini, Rice and Yarmolenko. A couple of intelligent additions could really make a big difference for them next year.