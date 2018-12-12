Mark Noble extends West Ham contract

West Ham United captain, Mark Noble, will remain in East London after the club exercised an option to extend his current deal for a further year. The 31-year-old will continue to be a hammer until at least 2021.
Speaking to whufc.com, Noble was extremely pleased to stay with the club that’s been a part of his entire life.
“I’ve been at this club all my life – I’ve always said I wanted to be at this club and I think we’re moving in the right direction, so it was the right time to do it.”
Noble joined The Irons at the age of just thirteen. Progressing through the youth ranks, he went on to make his debut in 2004 in a league cup tie against Southend United, aged just seventeen years old.
Two short loan spells in 2006 with Hull City, and Ipswich Town, earned the youngster some valuable experience.
In 2015, Noble was given the captain’s armband by Slaven Bilic. Overall, he has made 446-appearances, scoring 51-times, during his 13-years as a professional at the club. He has made more appearances than anybody during the Premier League era. Although, he is still a long way behind Hammers legend Billy Bonds with 799-appearances.
Honours have been few and far between. However, Noble was part of West Ham’s successful Football League Championship playoff wins in 2004/05 and 2011/12. He has also been West Ham’s player of the year on two occasions.
West Ham currently sit in eleventh position in the Premier League table. A push for Europe is not beyond the realms of possibility. Noble will certainly want to be a part of any future success.
“I hope that the club keeps moving in the right way, and hopefully I can be a part of that”