Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool will take on Chelsea in the Premier League clash on Thursday night at Anfield.

Ahead of the match, former Reds defender turned popular football pundit, Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw for this game.





It’s a crucial game for both sides as they aim for a top-four finish. Chelsea are fifth in the table, while Liverpool are just a point and a place behind them.

Lawrenson has claimed on BBC Sport that Chelsea, under Thomas Tuchel, don’t appear to concede many goals. At the same time, they don’t score many goals either.

“Their new manager Thomas Tuchel has kind of done steps one and two, which were to tighten them up at the back, and stop conceding. Now he has got to work out step three, which is make them more of a goal threat,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.

“Liverpool got back to winning ways at Sheffield United on Sunday, but this is a much bigger test. I think they will be quite happy with a point.”

The Reds returned to winning ways, after losing four league games in a row last week, after beating Sheffield United 2-0 at Bramall Lane.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are unbeaten in their last 10 games, and the Blues should be high on confidence.

Liverpool will be without their talisman skipper Jordan Henderson for this game but the Reds will be boosted by the return of several key players including Fabinho, Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and James Milner.

The race for the top-four is wide open and both teams will be looking to avoid defeat at any cost. However, Liverpool are generally impressive at Anfield (despite their recent setbacks) and they would be looking to do a double over the Blues having won 2-0 at the Bridge earlier this season.

