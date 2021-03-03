Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Fulham vs Tottenham

Popular football pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a win for Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday.

Spurs will travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham in the Premier League, and Lawrenson has backed a 2-0 win for Jose Mourinho’s side.





The north Londoners returned to winning ways last weekend after thrashing Burnley 4-0, with Gareth Bale netting a brace.

It was arguably Bale’s best performance since rejoining Spurs on loan from Real Madrid in the summer as Spurs picked up all three points.

It was also the first time Mourinho unleashed the front three of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Bale, and it paid off.

Spurs are six points off fourth-placed West Ham United with a game in hand, and they will be looking to close the gap on other rivals.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport: “Tottenham were very impressive against Burnley on Sunday, and if they can repeat that performance, with Gareth Bale, Son Heung-min and Harry Kane all fully fit and playing well, they are going to have too much for Fulham too.

“I know Fulham have had a few decent results in recent weeks, but it’s hard to see them matching the draw they managed with Spurs in January, unless we see a dip from Jose Mourinho’s side.”

Fulham have done well in recent games. The Cottagers are unbeaten in their last five games, managing two wins.

This is the first of three London derbies that Spurs will be involved in, with Crystal Palace and Arsenal to follow next.

Ahead of the big north London derby clash, they must build some confidence and momentum by picking up full points against bottom-half clubs.

