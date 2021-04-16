Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea vs Manchester City

BBC football expert Mark Lawrenson has stated his prediction for Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final showdown between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Both teams booked their spots in the Champions League semi-final in midweek after aggregate wins over Porto and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

They will face off in the last four of the FA Cup tomorrow, and Lawrenson has predicted the possible outcome of the contest.

The Cityzens are favourites for the tie, and Lawrenson has backed them to come on top with a 2-0 win as they are likely to create more chances on goal.

He told BBC Sport: “Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will treat this tie exactly the same as he would if they were meeting in Europe – first and foremost he will make sure his side are not open, and then he will try to hit City on the break.”

“I can’t see Tuchel just going for it on Saturday – put it that way. It is not in his DNA. But I don’t think his game plan will work. City are going to have so much of the ball that they will create chances.

“If Pep Guardiola’s side score the first goal, then that could be curtains for Chelsea. I wouldn’t say the same applies if Chelsea score first though.

“City had to work hard to get past Everton in the sixth round, but they found a way through in the end. This will be a similar story.”

Sportslens view:

The Blues have improved on the defensive side of their game since Tuchel’s appointment, but there has been some criticism over their attacking displays.

One prime example was the midweek European clash against Porto, where they were unable to find the back of the net and lost 1-0 after a late Mehdi Taremi stunner.

They can’t afford to squander scoring chances against the Cityzens. Pep Guardiola’s side were also poor against Leeds United last weekend, where they suffered a 2-1 loss.

However, they made amends with a 2-1 win over Dortmund. They are likely to have more possession tomorrow and will be aiming to find an early breakthrough.

The Cityzens are still alive across all four competitions and have the chance of winning an unprecedented quadruple at the end of the campaign.

