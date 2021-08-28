Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton vs Everton

Brighton will face Everton at home on Saturday in the Premier League.

Popular football pundit, Mark Lawrenson, has predicted a 1-0 win for the Seagulls.

Graham Potter, the Brighton boss, is in his third season at the club, and has done an exceptional job. Brighton are now looking to move up the table rather than fighting at the bottom.

Brighton have won both their opening games – against Burnley and Watford – and Lawrenson expects them to make three wins in a row in the Premier League.

The Seagulls are also heading into this game on the back of a 2-0 win against Cardiff City in the EFL Cup.

Everton are also undefeated in their opening two Premier League games, with Rafael Benitez’s side making steady progress.

The Toffees were impressive against Southampton in their opening match while they were left frustrated with a 2-2 draw at Elland Road against Leeds, despite taking the lead on two occasions.

Benitez’s side have also won their EFL Cup game, beating Huddersfield Town 2-1 in midweek.

Everton have made some smart signings this summer, with Demarai Gray being very impressive so far.

This week, speculation were rife in the media that Paris Saint-Germain could move for Richarlison, but Benitez has made it clear that Everton are not looking to offload him.

Lawrenson said to BBC Sport: “Graham Potter is starting his third season as manager and the Seagulls now need to start looking up rather than down the table. He has now got his own team and players in position to do that.

“Meanwhile, Everton are unbeaten and have been good too. I was really impressed by their showing against Southampton on the opening day and they matched Leeds for their work rate and pressure at Elland Road last Saturday.”

