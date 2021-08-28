Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Burnley vs Leeds game

Leeds United will travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Ahead of the match, popular football pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a comfortable victory for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

The Whites, who impressed heavily last season upon returning to the Premier League after 16 years, are yet to win this term.

They suffered a heavy defeat against Manchester United on the opening weekend and came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against Everton last week.

Leeds are looking to pick up their first three points, and Lawrenson feels they will get their first win on Sunday.

He told BBC Sport: “Burnley have lost their opening games, but they were decent at times against Liverpool, creating quite a few opportunities early on.

“The Clarets have not signed x, y or z player where we look at them and go, ‘he looks good and improves the team’.

“I have never worried about Burnley getting relegated under Sean Dyche, even when they have lost a few games because he will turn it around, but I am just not quite sure about this season. Something does not seem right at the club, although it is not the manager.

“It will be too much for them against Leeds because whoever Marcelo Bielsa’s side play, they don’t change.

“They will win more games than they lose, and the manager does not let the players get away with anything. It is 90 minutes of sheer sweat, exertion and pressure.”

Read: Premier League 2021/22 Week 3 – EPL Results & Table.