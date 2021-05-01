Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Brighton vs Leeds

Leeds United will travel to Amex Stadium to face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday.

Former Liverpool defender turned popular football pundit, Mark Lawrenson, has predicted a 2-1 victory for Leeds.





The last time when the two sides met, Brighton won 1-0 at Elland Road.

Lawrenson has suggested that it will be another close contest. However, he thinks Leeds will emerge victorious.

He told BBC Sport:

“I watched Brighton win at Elland Road in January and I’d argue the Seagulls haven’t played better than that very often this season.

“Graham Potter’s side stood up to Leeds that day, and in the end they won comfortably – although typically they only scored once.

“This time, I think it is going to be very close.”

Leeds have done exceedingly well under Marcelo Bielsa in their first season back in the Premier League.

The Whites find themselves ninth in the league, and they will be aiming to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Bielsa’s side are in terrific form at the moment. They are undefeated in their last six games and picked up positive results against the likes of Liverpool, Manchester clubs, and Chelsea.

Brighton have failed to win in their last four games, losing two of them. Graham Potter’s side, however, are seven points clear above the relegation zone.

