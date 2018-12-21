Mark Lawrenson predicts West Ham vs Watford

West Ham have turned it around after a poor start to the season. The Hammers have jumped into the top 10, after picking four wins in a row under Manuel Pellegrini.
In fact, they have picked up five wins and a draw in their last seven Premier League games, and are bubbling with confidence at the moment.
The Hammers have struggled with injuries, while Pellegrini has still not found his best winning formula yet, but they are high on momentum.
However, BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson predicts Watford to get one over the Hammers this weekend. Javi Gracia’s side find themselves in 10th with same points with West Ham, but their recent form has been worrying.
Watford returned to winning ways after seven games when they defeated Cardiff City 3-2 last week. They lost four and drew twice in their previous six games prior to the win.
However, Lawro feels that it will be a tough game, and has been impressed by Watford in the past couple of weeks. He predicts a 2-0 win for the visitors.
“West Ham have found some great form and have now won four in a row. The Hammers defence, which was all over the place at Liverpool in the opening weekend of the season, is a completely different proposition now,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.
“This game is hard to call, though. I have been impressed by Watford in the past couple of weeks – in their draw with Everton and their win over Cardiff.
“West Ham have been on such a good run that they will probably be expecting to win, but when I have seen Watford away this season they have been unlucky to lose – and I just have a feeling they will leave with the points this time.”