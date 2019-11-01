Mark Lawrenson predicts West Ham vs Newcastle United

West Ham United will face Newcastle United in the Premier League clash on Saturday at the London stadium.
The Hammers are going through a rough patch at the moment, having failed to register a win in their last five games in all competitions.
Manuel Pellegrini’s side are without a win in their last four Premier League games (two defeats, two draws) and the Hammers will be looking to get back to winning ways against the Magpies.
Newcastle United have managed only one win in their last seven Premier League games, and are heading into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw against Wolves.
Mark Lawrenson has rightly spotted that West Ham have been highly inconsistent with their performance. However, he predicts them to win against the Magpies who are expected to ‘park the bus’.
Steve Bruce’s side offers little threat going forward, and that is why the BBC pundit has predicted the Hammers to win the game despite their poor form.
Lawro predicts a 2-1 win for West Ham.
“Just when I thought West Ham were about to push on, they started a run that has brought only two points from their past four matches,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.
“But while the Hammers are still horribly inconsistent, at least we know what to expect from Newcastle – they will come to London Stadium and try to park the bus.
“Steve Bruce’s side cannot really do anything else, because they offer such little threat going forward – which is why I am backing West Ham, despite their poor form.”
West Ham find themselves at 10th in the Premier League table with 13 points on board from 10 games. Newcastle, on the other hand, are 17th in the league, with only nine points from 10 matches.