Mark Lawrenson predicts Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Mark Lawrenson has predicted on BBC Sport that Tottenham Hotspur will win against Arsenal in the North London derby this weekend.

The Liverpool legend, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, believes that Tottenham are “more solid” than their bitter rivals Arsenal.





Lawrenson has backed Jose Mourinho’s side to get the better of Mikel Arteta’s team 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport while predicting a 2-0 win for Spurs: “Both of these teams are in mid-table, and only on the fringes of the race for the Champions League spots – who would have thought that at the start of the season?

“I think that says it all about where they are at right now. They both have flaws, but I’d still say Spurs are more solid.”

League Table

Both Arsenal and Tottenham look set to end the 2019-20 Premier League campaign in mid-table.

The Gunners are eighth in the league table at the moment with 50 points from 34 matches, a point and a place above Tottenham.

Leicester City in fourth have picked up 59 points from 34 matches, and it is very unlikely that either Arsenal or Spurs will end up in the Champions League places, given that there are only four rounds of games left in the league this season.

Playing for pride

Both Arsenal and Tottenham seem to be playing for pride now, and one suspects that the bitter North London outfits will go at each other this weekend.

Spurs have been quite poor in recent weeks, while Arsenal are showing some very encouraging signs under head coach Arteta.