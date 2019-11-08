Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool vs Manchester City

Liverpool will face Manchester City in the crucial Premier League clash on Sunday at Anfield.
Last season, Liverpool lost only one Premier League match in the entire season, and yet they lost the title to Manchester City by just one point. While Pep Guardiola’s side lifted the Premier League title, Liverpool went on to become the Champions of Europe after they defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in Madrid.
Liverpool have been outstanding this season so far, having won 10 of their 11 Premier League games, drawing the other one. They are leading Manchester City by six-points and will be looking to further extend that lead when the two sides meet this weekend.
Popular football pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Liverpool to win the game. In fact, he has made a bold claim that the Reds will win the Premier League title this season.
The BBC pundit feels that City are not at the same high level as they were last season, which gives Liverpool an upper hand in the title race. The former Liverpool defender predicts the Reds to win by a 2-0 margin.
“I think Liverpool will win the league this year and they have shown us why in the past few weeks,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.
“If anyone gives them a problem they just seem to know how to solve it.
“I just don’t think City are at the same high level as last season. Part of that is down to injuries but, even with largely the same players, there does not quite seem to be the same feel about the team.”