Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool will face Leicester City in the Premier League clash on Saturday at Anfield.
The Reds have made their best start ever in the Premier League history winning all of the seven opening games. They are up against Leicester who have done exceedingly well under Brendan Rodgers so far.
The Foxes find themselves third in the Premier League table with 14 points, two points behind Manchester City, and are more than capable of causing an upset here.
However, Liverpool are in red hot form at the moment, winning their last four games in all competitions, and they have found ways to win games even when they’re not at their best.
On Wednesday in the Champions League, RB Salzburg came from behind to level 3-3 in the second half, but the Reds still managed to secure a win in the end, thanks to a brilliant finish from Mohamed Salah.
BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has claimed that Leicester are ‘dangerous when they go forward’ but he doesn’t think they can win at Anfield.
He says that Liverpool will ‘offer a much tougher test’ and that Leicester will have to be on top of their game against the reigning European champions. The former Liverpool defender predicts a 2-1 victory for Liverpool.
“I appreciate that Leicester are dangerous when they go forward, but I don’t think they are good enough at the back to get themselves a result at Anfield,” said Lawrenson to BBC Sport.
“There do seem to be a few issues in the Liverpool defence right now, but there is nothing wrong with the front three.
“Liverpool will offer a much tougher test and it feels to me like Leicester will have to be at the very top of their game and take every chance that comes their way if they are going to get something out of this one.”