Mark Lawrenson predicts Liverpool vs Chelsea

Liverpool will face Chelsea in the Premier League clash at Anfield on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of the match, Mark Lawrenson has predicted a 1-1 draw between the two sides.

Chelsea, who won 1-0 against the Reds at Anfield in their previous meeting, have bolstered their attacking department this summer with the club-record signing of Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker wasted no time in settling in at the London club and has already found the net against Arsenal in the last game.

Lawrenson predicts it will be a fascinating contest between Lukaku and Virgil van Dijk.

The BBC pundit has hailed him as a “first-class signing”, saying he needs service upfront, and Liverpool will be trying to stop him.

The Reds defender, van Dijk, who missed almost the entire season with an injury, has returned to the side fully fit and has been back to his influential best.

Lawrenson expects it to be a tight game. Chelsea are defensively strong, and we might not witness an open game. However, if Chelsea can come up with a win at Anfield, it will be a “massive statement” for the Blues.

The popular pundit feels that Lukaku can help the Blues win the Premier League title once again. It will be tough this season with the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, and Manchester United all having bolstered their squad.

Both the clubs have made a perfect start to the season, and they won’t give anything away.

Lawrenson told BBC Sport: “This will be a very tight game and Chelsea are strong defensively too, but the Blues will take a draw now. We won’t get open football because you don’t want to give anything away. It is still early in the season but if Chelsea win at Anfield, it is a massive statement.”

