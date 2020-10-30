Mark Lawrenson predicts Aston Villa v Southampton

Mark Lawrenson has predicted on BBC Sport that Aston Villa will lose to Southampton at home this weekend.

Villa will take on Southampton at Villa Park in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.





Liverpool legend Lawrenson believes that the Villans will lose the match 2-1.

The BBC pundit was impressed by how Southampton got the better of Everton 2-0 at St. Mary’s Stadium in the Premier League last weekend.

Lawrenson wrote on BBC Sport: “The more I see of Southampton, the more I like them. They were excellent against Everton, and put in a really good team performance.

“They dealt with everything and stopped Everton from playing but they also looked lively up front. Che Adams and Nathan Redmond are a handful, and then you have your man Danny Ings, who scores for fun but works so hard with it.

“This should be a good game but Leeds’ intensity proved a bit too much for Aston Villa last time out, and I think Saints will edge it.”

A footnote added: “Lawro’s prediction: 1-2”

Aston Villa’s form

Villa will head into the match against Southampton on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Leeds United at Villa Park in the league.

The Villans had won their four previous games prior to the match against Leeds.

However, the West Yorkshire club scored three goals in the second half to pick up all three points from the match at Villa Park with ease.

Southampton’s form

Everton had won four and drawn one of their five matches prior to the match against Southampton.

However, the Saints defeated the Toffees 2-0 at home, scoring both the goals in the first half.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side had their previous game 1-0 against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor in the league.

Who will win Aston Villa v Southampton?

Although Southampton are in good form and have won their past two league games, Villa will fancy their chances of picking up all three points from the encounter on Sunday.

True, Leeds blew away Dean Smith’s side, but the Whites are a very good team who held Manchester City to a draw and gave Liverpool a run for their money.

Ollie Watkins, Ross Barkley, John McGinn and Jack Grealish are very good attacking players, and the Villans could end up winning the match.