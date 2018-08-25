Mark Lawrenson is worried about West Ham this season

Mark Lawrenson has revealed that he fears for West Ham this season.
This comes after the club’s back-to-back Premier League defeats against Liverpool and Bournemouth.
The Hammers play against Arsenal on Saturday.
Both sides are hungry to record their first points of the season.
Arsenal go into the encounter as the favorites as they were competitive during their two defeats which came against two of the Leagues best sides in Manchester City and Chelsea.
West Ham on the other hand were largely poor during their losses against Liverpool and Bournemouth.
Lawrenson reckons that Unai Emery will record his first win as Arsenal manager during the game and that the Gunners will go on to win 2-0.
West Ham are targeting nothing less than a strong finish on the top half of the standings this season.
Understandably, it will take Pellegrini as well as the new players time to adapt to their new surroundings.
However, the demands of the Premier League are tough and if they do not make considerable improvement during the coming weeks, they could potentially flirt with relegation again as they did last term.
Writing in his BBC column, Lawrenson said: “West Ham seriously worry me. They were hopeless defensively in defeat by both Liverpool and Bournemouth.”