Mark Lawrenson comments on Tottenham – Man City Champions League clash

Popular pundit Mark Lawrenson has singled out Kyle Walker as the player who will have a tough time against Tottenham during the Champions League quarter finals.
The right back played for Spurs before making the move to Etihad and Lawrenson believes that the Tottenham fans will slaughter him during the game.
“I think it’s tough the English teams playing against each other,” Lawrenson told Football Focus. “It won’t feel like the Champions League. I think the best thing for Tottenham would be playing at home or back at Lane or whatever it is called this week. Wembley is such a big pitch, the bigger the pitch against the good sides, the better for City, definitely
“Well, he’s going to get slaughtered basically, isn’t he?! [on Walker’s Tweet] He’s not on about the game, he’s on about going back and getting slaughtered.”
Manchester City and Tottenham go head to head in the Champions League last eight clash next month.
Tottenham have done well in Europe this season and they will be desperate to get past Manchester City now. The two sides have played each other quite a few times and they will know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
It will be interesting to see how Pochettino sets up for the two legged encounter.
Manchester City have a superior squad but that means very little in knockout competitions.
Tottenham will certainly fancy their chances against the Premier League champions.
As for Walker, he will have a point to prove against his former club in such a big game. The Tottenham fans will look to give him stick and put him under a lot of pressure during the game.
However, he has the quality and experience to keep his calm and affect the game positively for his new club.