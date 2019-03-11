Blog Teams Manchester United Mark Halseys says Jon Moss got the decision wrong to award Arsenal a penalty against Manchester United

Manchester United suffered their first league defeat in 12 games at the hands of Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with the Gunners scoring through Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in either half.

Romelu Lukaku squandered some glorious chances while Fred also hit the bar with a fine effort.

United sought to comeback all-game, but their hopes were dashed when the Gabonese striker scored from the spot after referee Jon Moss awarded a penalty for a foul on Alexandre Lacazette by the Brazilian midfielder.

Not many agreed with his decision, and former EPL ref Mark Halsey believes Moss got the game-defining call wrong.

“Jon Moss got the decision wrong to award Arsenal a second-half penalty against Manchester United,” Halsey told The Sun.

“I felt it was a normal contact between Fred and Alexandre Lacazette as the pair moved into the penalty area. In real time, there was a coming together by the two players and the only contact was thigh on thigh at most.

“Had referee Moss waved play on, I don’t think there would have been any complaints. He was in a good position and I think he will be disappointed when he sees the incident back.”

VAR would have helped Moss take a lot at the incident again as he promptly pointed to the spot after the Frenchman fell, and United were certainly unlucky as they might have fancied their chances of a comeback if the scores had remained 1-0.

While Lacazette didn’t dive, he most likely made a meal of the tackle, and even Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes the penalty was a soft one.

