Mark Gillespie posts on social media after signing for Newcastle United

Former Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie has confirmed that he has signed for Newcastle United on Twitter.

I am proud to have signed for Newcastle United. It’s been some journey from sitting in the Strawberry Corner at St James’ Park with my Dad as a 5 year old. When I got released from the club at 16, I never thought I’d be back one day. What A Feeling. @NUFC #HowayTheLads 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/Zb5FWJQwUC — Mark Gillespie (@markjgillespie) July 3, 2020

The 28-year-old was released 12 years ago while he was in the Magpies academy, but he has now returned and will join the first-team as a replacement for the departed Rob Elliot.





Gillespie has agreed a three-year deal with Newcastle after leaving the Scottish Premiership side as a free agent, and it will be interesting to see if he can force his way into boss Steve Bruce’s first-team plans with Martin Dubravka the undisputed first-choice goalkeeper at the moment.

He held extensive discussions with the club about signing a pre-contract ahead of the summer transfer a few months ago and was very close to agreeing a deal before the coronavirus pandemic halted footballing activities.

Gillespie featured in 38 games across all games for Motherwell this term and definitely has plans to get into Newcastle XI after refusing a contract extension in Scotland.

He featured for Carlisle United and Walsall in the League One and League Two but will fancy his chances of becoming a Premier League goalie after establishing himself as one of the best in the SPFL during his two seasons with the Steelmen.