Mark Fotheringham raves about Celtic midfielder Callum McGregor

Former Celtic player Mark Fotheringham has showered heaps of praise on Callum McGregor saying he has all the potential to play for a big European club like Bayern Munich.
The 25-year-old local boy came through the youth ranks at Celtic and made his senior debut in 2013. He was always seen as a highly talented midfielder, but it is Brendan Rodgers who has helped him to take his game to the next level.
Not only is McGregor one of the key players for Rodgers, but also has established himself as an important member of the Scotland national team.
Last season McGregor scored 12 goals from midfield in all competitions for Celtic, and this season has netted four already.
Fotheringham, 35, has hailed McGregor as an ‘outstanding talent’ and believes he would be perfect for a top European club like Bayern Munich.
He adds that McGregor may not always stay with Celtic, and such is his talent that he can make a move to the Bundesliga or the Premier League in the near future.
“Callum’s an outstanding talent. I believe he would be perfect for the Bundesliga because he’s such a talented, technical player. Callum’s the one player in the Celtic squad who could play for Bayern Munich — I honestly rate him that highly,” said Fotheringham, as quoted by The Scottish Sun.
“There will be a lot of top German clubs watching him against Leipzig.
“Nothing about Callum’s future would surprise me. I think he’s got a massive move in him, to a club like Bayern or one of the English Premiership teams.”