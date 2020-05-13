Mark Douglas says Mike Ashley should ‘say something’ about Newcastle takeover

Newcastle United fans are getting impatient about the takeover as it is getting delayed. And with the delay, the pressure rises, and the fans are getting anxious.
It is getting repetitive with every update, but as things stand – the prospective Newcastle United owners are awaiting official confirmation from the Premier League. All paper works have been submitted, and journalists, who are well-connected with the club, expect that the deal will go through at some point this week or this month. But no time frame has been given.
A deal in the region of £300 million has been agreed between Mike Ashley and the Newcastle potential owners. A part-payment of £17 million has been paid already, which is non-refundable, while the remaining part will be paid once they get the green signal from the Premier League.
Mark Douglas of the Chronicle has claimed that the Premier League and specifically the current Newcastle owner Mike Ashley should be obliged to share the details with the fans. The officials at the club haven’t shared anything with the fans so far, as if the Magpies supporters ‘are the lowest priority in this business.’
The @premierleague or Mike Ashley should be obliged to say something. I deliberately say Ashley and not the club because I do think many very good people who work for #nufc would like to say something (or even be told themselves).
— Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) May 13, 2020
Newcastle United fans are hoping for the best but it looks like it will take some time.