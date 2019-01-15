Mark Clattenburg says Willy Boly’s red card was unfortunate and City’s penalty was correct call

Manchester City blew 10-man Wolverhampton Wanderers away on Monday night, comfortably winning 3-0 to keep the pressure on table-topping Liverpool and maintain the four-point distance between them.
But things might have been different if the visitors ended the game with all players given how tough they have been against the top sides.
Wolves defender Willy Boly was shown his marching orders in the 19th minute after a harsh challenge on Bernardo Silva, but former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg reckons he was unfortunate to have been sent off.
Raheem Sterling won a penalty which Gabriel Jesus converted to get his brace, and while many question the decision of Craig Pawson to award the spot-kick, Clattenburg believes it was the right call.
“Willy Boly was unfortunate to be sent off for his challenge on Bernardo Silva. You must first consider that the Wolves defender won the ball before catching the Manchester City midfielder,” Clattenburg wrote in his Sportsmail column.
“That does not mean it is not a red card, of course. But Boly’s foot was low and he caught Silva on the ankle, not on the shin or higher. With instances such as this where the player wins the ball and his follow-through catches the opponent, we are advised that above the ankle is red, below is yellow.
“As for City’s penalty, this was the correct call. Ryan Bennett tackles with his wrong foot and catches Raheem Sterling on the knee. Sterling is running at pace and the contact is consistent with his fall. Forget his reputation for diving, this is a penalty.”
Pawson might have made different calls on both occasions if there was VAR in place, and Wolves will surely feel they were hard done by.