Mark Clattenburg says Michael Oliver was correct to award Watford the late penalty against Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers were 11 minutes away from the F.A Cup final after goals from Matt Doherty and Raul Jimenez had put them 2-0 up against Watford on Sunday at Wembley.
However, Gerard Deulofeu pulled a goal back for the Hornets in the 79th minute before Troy Deeney converted from the spot two minutes into added time to force the game into extra-time.
Deulofeu compounded Wolves’ woes when he grabbed the winner for his side in the 104th minute, and Manchester City will now face Watford in next month’s final.
Leander Dendoncker’s tackle on Deeney in the dying minutes of the game proved costly, as referee Michael Oliver didn’t hesitate to award the Vicarage Road outfit a penalty.
The VAR supported his decision and former Premier League ref Mark Clattenburg believes Oliver made the right call.
“It was a brave and correct decision from the referee Michael Oliver to blow and award a penalty to Watford in the 90th minute of their FA Cup semi-final against Wolves,” Clattenburg told sportsmail.
“Wolves defender Leander Dendoncker lunged in on Troy Deeney and got none of the ball. Their legs got tangled and he clearly made contact with the Watford forward.
“Oliver gave the penalty and, under IFAB guidelines, it can be checked by the video referee. VAR will have had many angles to assess and the benefit slow motion. They saw Dendoncker fouled Deeney and that Oliver was completely correct in awarding the penalty.”
Wolves had put Liverpool, Shrewsbury, Bristol City and Manchester United to the sword on their way to the F.A Cup semifinals, and manager Nuno Espirito Santo has surely been left to rue missing the huge chance to win silverware having come agonizingly close to the finals.