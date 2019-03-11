Mark Clattenburg says Jon Moss got it right awarding Arsenal a penalty against Manchester United

Arsenal came out tops during their English Premier League clash against Manchester United on Sunday at the Emirates, securing a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Granit Xhaka and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
The Swiss’ swerving shot earlier in the game deceived David de Gea, and while the visitors attempted to stage a comeback all game, hitting the bar twice and coming close to scoring, the Gabonese’s second-half penalty poured cold water on their efforts.
Alexandre Lacazette was brought down in the box by Fred, and referee Jon Moss didn’t hesitate to point to the spot.
The decision to award the penalty looked controversial, with many claiming the French striker made meal of the tackle, but former EPL ref Mark Clattenburg claims Moss got it spot on.
“Jon Moss got it right when he awarded Arsenal a penalty at the Emirates,” he told Sportsmail.
“Manchester United midfielder Fred attempted to tackle with his wrong leg and caught Alexandre Lacazette on the thigh.
“At speed, this type of challenge usually results in a player being knocked off balance and going over, even if the contact is light. It was certainly a foul.”
Arsenal’s second goal certainly dealt a huge blow on United’s chances of securing even a draw, and the Red Devils’ first league loss under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could come at a price in the top-four race.
Both sides had several chances at both ends, but the north London side took theirs and were without a doubt the better side.
While it remains to be seen if VAR would have upheld Moss’ decision to award Unai Emery’s side that penalty, Arsenal certainly rode their luck, and the victory will massively boost their top-four chances.