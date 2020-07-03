Mark Clattenburg says handball rule needs revising after Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane’s goal against Sheffield United got ruled out by VAR

Sheffield United secured a 3-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane last night to move into seventh place in the Premier League table.

The Blades’ first victory since the restart kept their European dreams alive as they are now five points behind Manchester United and Wolves.





It however dealt a huge blow on Tottenham’s, with VAR potentially playing a huge role in their defeat.

Sander Berge put Sheffield ahead after the half-hour mark, but Spurs immediately hit back through Harry Kane only for VAR to chalk off the goal because of a handball by Lucas Moura in the build-up.

It left Jose Mourinho fuming post-game, and even his opposite number Chris Wilder branded the decision a farce.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg has weighed in with his opinion, and he believes the blame is solely on the handball rule.

“Like it or not, the letter of the law was followed on Thursday night. But this incident showed why this handball rule needs revising. Lucas Moura was nudged in the back by Sheffield United’s Sander Berge and forced to the ground,” Clattenburg told Sportsmail.

“John Egan tried to clear, only for him to boot the ball off Moura from half a yard — if that. Harry Kane then picked up the pieces and scored.

“The VAR spotted Moura’s arm was used in the build-up. Moura didn’t mean it, and it wasn’t his fault he was on the floor, but that doesn’t matter. The VAR had to disallow it. This is a law which needs changing.”

While it left Spurs in pain, the law is the law and VAR Michael Oliver was only doing his job last night.

Sheffield were the better team nonetheless, and they deserved all the three points as they worked their socks off for the win following an unimpressive start to the restart.

Every team has been at the receiving end of ‘cruel’ and controversial VAR decisions this season, and that will continue until the offside and handball rules are adjusted.