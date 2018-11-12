Mark Clattenburg says Aleksandar Mitrovic was marginally off and Salah’s goal shouldn’t have stood

Liverpool saw off Fulham 2-0 at Anfield on Sunday to bag their ninth Premier League victory of 2018-19.
The Reds remain unbeaten in the English top-flight having drawn their other three games, but things might have been different if VAR was in place against the Cottagers.
Aleksandar Mitrovic appeared to have put the visitors ahead, and he immediately set off celebrating, only for the ref to rule out his effort for offside.
To the irk of the London side, Liverpool immediately launched a counterattack, and Mohamed Salah wasted no time putting them ahead.
Xherdan Shaqiri doubled the Reds’ lead during the second half, but many are of the opinion that Salah’s controversial goal shouldn’t have stood.
Former EPL referee Mark Clattenburg has weighed in with his professional opinion on the few seconds that altered the course of the game.
“A part of the body that can score a goal only needs to be in an offside position and in this case, Aleksandar Mitrovic is marginally off. His side and shoulder are behind the last defender, so that was the right call from the assistant,” the legendary ref told the Daily Mail.
“However, when Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson takes the free-kick, the ball is moving and therefore it is illegal. A retake should have been given by referee Paul Tierney. Instead, play was allowed to carry on and Fulham were punished.
“After his header, Mitrovic started his celebration too. In situations when a tight offside has been given and a team is celebrating, usually the referee will delay the match to make sure all players are ready for the retake. On this occasion, Tierney didn’t and Liverpool capitalised.”
Liverpool will be glad their goal was allowed after a refereeing error wrongly ruled out Sadio Mane’s goal against Arsenal as an offside goal, denying them of what would have been a crucial lead.
Officiating in the Premier League continue to come under heavy scrutiny as officials continue to make mistakes every other game, and they could do with assistance from the VAR going forward.
The Reds head into the international break second in the table, two points behind defending champions Manchester City.