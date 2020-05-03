Mark Clattenburg comments on Newcastle United prospective takeover

Newcastle United are expected to have new owners before the end of the month, with Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund edging closer to a £300 million takeover.
Toons chairman Mike Ashley has agreed to sell the club after 13 years in charge, but Amnesty International and beIN Sports have opposed the sales, with Saudi’s human rights records and piracy of Premier League football matches being their reasons for protesting against it.
The move has been widely dubbed as sportswashing, but it doesn’t appear that it will hinder the takeover, with the Premier League believed to be done with their Directors’ and Owners’ test.
Former EPL referee Mark Clattenburg was once the Saudi Arabian Football Federation’s Head of Refereeing for 18 months, and he has been asked what he thinks of the prospective takeover.
The Newcastle-born official replied thus on Twitter:
fingers crossed Newcastle get a new owner soon and try and fill the potential that the fans crave for…
— Mark Clattenburg (@clattenburg1975) May 3, 2020
Newcastle have been tipped to become one of the top clubs in the Premier League again post takeover, and a squad overhaul, beginning from this summer, is on the cards.
Boss Steve Bruce is expected to be replaced, with Mauricio Pochettino linked with succeeding him.
Magpies fans can’t wait to see the back of Ashley, and it will be interesting to see if the would-be owners can get the club challenging for titles and silverware going forward.