Mark Clattenburg comments on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s disallowed goal vs Manchester United

Everton managed a 1-1 draw against Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday at Goodison Park.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored the opening goal for the Toffees taking full advantage of an error from David de Gea. United restored parity through Bruno Fernandes who scored his second goal in the Premier League since joining the club during the January transfer window.
The Toffees thought they had picked up all three points but Calvert-Lewin had a late goal ruled out for offside by VAR as Sigurdsson lay in front of De Gea.
Mark Clattenburg has written for the Daily Mail that he feels the 22-year-old’s late goal ‘should have stood’.
“What an incredibly difficult decision for the match officials and VAR,” wrote Clattenburg.
“This is one that will divide opinion, but in my view Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s late goal should have stood.”
The shot deflected off Harry Maguire and as a result, it wrong-footed De Gea as the ball rolled on to the net. Although Sigurdsson was in an offside position, the Everton midfielder did not touch the ball.
Clattenburg argues that De Gea had full vision of the ball when Calvert-Lewin took his shot, and the only reason why he couldn’t save was due to Maguire’s deflection.
Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti confronted the referee and he was shown a red card after the final whistle.