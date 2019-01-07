Mark Allen says Alfredo Morelos could leave Rangers at some point

Glasgow Rangers Director of Football Mark Allen has insisted that star striker Alfredo Morelos could leave the Ibrox club at some point in the future.
However, he has vowed that Rangers will do everything to keep hold of the 22-year-old as long as possible.
The Colombian forward joined the Gers in 2017 from HJK, and scored 18 goals in his debut season. This season, he has taken his game to a new height, managing 20 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.
Morelos is loved by the Rangers fans, but his aggressive nature has come under criticism from time to time.
There have been a lot of interest in him from clubs abroad, but Rangers have done well to reject all advances so far. Allen has hailed him as a ‘remarkable’ character, and says that the Gers will do everything to hold on to him for long.
“He’s got a remarkable character because of the amount of stick he gets,” Allen said. “He puts it behind him and just gets on with it,” said Allan to the Daily Record.
“Ultimately, Alfredo will want to play at a different level. Our job is to hold to him for as long as we possibly can.”
Morelos is a fantastic player, and he is at a great club at the moment. However, if he continues to perform like this, big clubs from across the Europe will try to sign him, and Rangers will be powerless to prevent him from leaving if they receive a good sum.