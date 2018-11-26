Mark Allen confirms Rangers want a striker

Rangers will be looking to bring in a striker during the January transfer window.
The club’s director of football Mark Allen has confirmed that the Scottish giants will look to improve their attacking unit.
He said: “I think we have been quite good in our recruitment in terms of making sure we have got adequate cover in most positions. You are always looking for someone that can put the ball in the back of the net, that happens at every football club every day. The fact we are always looking at strikers won’t be a surprise to anybody or any director of football or manager.”
Rangers could definitely use another goalscorer and it will be interesting to see who they move for.
Liverpool’s Dominic Solanke has been linked with a move to Ibrox in the recent weeks.
Steven Gerrard signed a third choice striker in Umar Sadiq but the on-loan Roma forward has failed miserably.
The fans will be delighted to hear that the club are looking to improve that position. Right now, Rangers are too reliant on Alfredo Morelos for the goals.
They are firmly in the title race right now and in order to overtake Celtic, they will need to improve their offensive game.
Steven Gerrard was heavily backed in the summer and it seems that the Rangers hierarchy are willing to back him during the winter transfer window as well.