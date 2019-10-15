Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire react to Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings’ England debut

Aston Villa centre-back Harry Maguire made his Three Lions’ debut in England’s 6-0 victory over Bulgaria last night.
The 26-year-old played all 90 minutes as Gareth Southgate’s men all but secured qualifications for next summer’s European Championships, and he put in a commanding and assuring performance alongside Harry Maguire in the centre of the defence.
Mings was also vocal as England players took their stand against the hosts’ shameful racist chants, and he has been widely praised for the act.
The Villa star is slowly establishing himself as one of the best defenders in the land, and could end up claiming a starting berth for himself in the national team ahead of Euros 2020.
Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Maguire were impressed with Mings’ debut and outspokeness in the face of racism, and here is how the duo reacted on Twitter:
Class act ™️ 👏🏿👏🏿
— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) October 14, 2019
👏👏👏
— Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) October 14, 2019
Mings is Villa’s rock at the back, and their survival chances in the top-flight this term depend on how he fares.
Playing for England and aiming to establish himself as a regular in Southgate’s starting XI will help provide much-needed extra motivation, though, and manager Dean Smith’s side will get to benefit immensely as a result.
The Midland outfit have won just two league games since returning to the Premier League, losing four and drawing twice, and they have to do much more going forward.