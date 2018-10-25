Blog Teams Chelsea Marcos Alonso pens new Chelsea deal

Marcos Alonso pens new Chelsea deal

25 October, 2018 Chelsea, English Premier League, Transfer News & Rumours


Chelsea have announced left-back Marcos Alonso has signed a new deal to keep him in West-London for another five years.

The Spaniard joined The Blues during the summer of 2016 for a fee of £24m.

He has gone on to make a total of 92 appearances, winning both the premier league and FA Cup.

Alonso’s defensive capabilities have been questioned by blues fans. Some see him as a weak link.

His attacking ability contrasts the negativity as the Spanish international offer a lot more going forward having switched to a more advanced wing-back role under Antonio Conte.

The 27-year-old also has a keen eye for goal, netting 15 times, and is particularly useful from dead-ball situations.

On signing the deal to keep him at the club until 2023, Alonso told chelseafc.com:

I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world. It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.’

Alonso started his career at Real Madrid. Failing to make it as a regular he enjoyed spells at Sunderland, Bolton and Fiorentina before his move to Stamford Bridge.

Keeping a player of Alonso’s caliber is a huge sign that The Blues are keen to ward off interest from other suitors. Former club Real Madrid were linked with a potential swoop during the summer.

Chelsea will now want to do the same with regards to key man Eden Hazard.

Theo Walcott claims Olivier Giroud's wife stopped him from joining Everton
Liverpool vs Red Star Belgrade confirmed starting line-ups

About The Author

seanvranch

Football blogging extraordinaire with a love of everything football. Feel free to follow me on Twitter @scoobyblu3 as I ramble with a hint of comedy sprinkled in for good measure. For further info email: seanvranch1@gmail.com