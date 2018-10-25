Marcos Alonso pens new Chelsea deal

Chelsea have announced left-back Marcos Alonso has signed a new deal to keep him in West-London for another five years.
The Spaniard joined The Blues during the summer of 2016 for a fee of £24m.
He has gone on to make a total of 92 appearances, winning both the premier league and FA Cup.
Alonso’s defensive capabilities have been questioned by blues fans. Some see him as a weak link.
His attacking ability contrasts the negativity as the Spanish international offer a lot more going forward having switched to a more advanced wing-back role under Antonio Conte.
The 27-year-old also has a keen eye for goal, netting 15 times, and is particularly useful from dead-ball situations.
On signing the deal to keep him at the club until 2023, Alonso told chelseafc.com:
I am so happy to stay here longer and to keep playing for one of the best teams in the world. It’s been a very good two seasons and I am looking forward to more.’
Alonso started his career at Real Madrid. Failing to make it as a regular he enjoyed spells at Sunderland, Bolton and Fiorentina before his move to Stamford Bridge.
Keeping a player of Alonso’s caliber is a huge sign that The Blues are keen to ward off interest from other suitors. Former club Real Madrid were linked with a potential swoop during the summer.
Chelsea will now want to do the same with regards to key man Eden Hazard.