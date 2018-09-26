Marco Silva’s “age is not important” comments should excite and inspire Ademola Lookman

The future of Ademola Lookman at Everton came under heavy doubt this summer following RB Leipzig’s strong interest in snapping up the 20-year-old.
The winger had an impressive loan stint at the Bundesliga side during the latter half of last season, bagging five goals in 11 league appearances, and the German club were said to be willing to part with £25million for his services on a permanent basis.
However, Everton held on to the potential star, with manager Marco Silva and director of football Marcel Brands claiming that Lookman remains part of their plans.
The youngster has made just two Premier League appearances – totalling 46 minutes – thus far this season, and while that could further make him impatient and probably push him towards another temporary exit in January, Silva’s latest comments should offer him some hope.
Everton boasted an average age of 24.7 against Arsenal over the weekend – the joint youngest of any Premier League side this season – with 20-year-old Tom Davies and the 21-year-old trio of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jonjoe Kenny and Richarlison all impressing.
Silva afterwards claimed age isn’t a factor he considers when picking his teams, and that should excite and inspire Lookman.
“It is important [the young players are comfortable against quality opposition]. It is something you are looking for. Their age is not important,” the 41-year-old told Everton’s official website.
“If you are doing well, I am here to give chances to everyone. Then it is up to them to show me they can perform. That is our way.
“All our 26 players know our way and they have to show during the week they are ready to play – and then show what they can do at the weekend.”
Lookman has the experienced 29-year-old Theo Walcott and Brazilian duo Bernard and Richarlison to challenge for top-flight playing minutes at Goodison Park, and despite that daunting task, he can rest assured of getting his fair share of opportunities as long as he impresses Silva and takes his chances.