Marco Silva wants Everton to play Crystal Palace like they did in the second halves against Fulham and Leicester

Everton resume English Premier League action on Sunday when they host Crystal Palace at the Goodison Park.
In eight league games so far this season, the Toffees have won and drawn thrice apiece, losing two others.
But they are looking to make it a third straight win when the Eagles come visiting, and manager Marco Silva is hoping his men can rise up to the occasion.
Everton were the better side in their last two league games – against Fulham and Leicester City – and should they repeat those performances against Palace, getting a win is very much possible.
Silva has tasked his players to be fast and incisive like they were when in possession during the second halves in their last two fixtures.
“In the last game at home, in the second half we performed the right way and achieved a good result. It is important for us to achieve another result at our stadium and to get the third win in a row is also really important for us,” the Everton manager told the club’s official website.
“Palace are strong in their offensive organisation and on the counter attack, they have quality players in their forward line. We have to control those moments in the right way with a good position and good balance.
“And with the ball we have to do what we did in the second half against Fulham and against Leicester. We have to be fast in some moments and patient in the others to create the chances to score.”
Everton are only eight points behind the joint-league leaders, and a win on Sunday will help them move closer to their dream of finishing in the European places.
Having won just two and lost five of their games thus far, Palace aren’t expected to pose much of a threat at Goodison Park, but Roy Hodgson’s side have a way of surprising their opponents on the counter, and a tough and exciting clash can be expected on Sunday.