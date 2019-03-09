Marco Silva urges Richarlison to add consistency to his game

Everton manager Marco Silva has challenged Richarlison to add more consistency to his game.
The Brazilian started the season very well with the Toffees but he has faded away since then.
Recently, Silva decided to drop his £40 million signing as well. But he says that the forward has reacted well to the snub.
Speaking to The Telegraph, Marco Silva explained what Richarlison has to do in order to get back into the starting lineup.
He said: “A season is long. He started really well and after he had some moments up and down. You can be decisive in one match, not so decisive in another match. I took the decision in the last game because I felt it would be the best solution for our squad. Bernard came in against Cardiff, did really well and helped the team. He deserved to start. With the development of Richarlison, you’re talking about a 22-year-old player who has scored very important goals for us, good performances also. It wasn’t the best moment for him in the last week. I’m here to make decisions. What I want coming from him is what he did. He did a very good 30 minutes to show me he’s ready again if I decide for him to play. For sure, Richarlison fully understands. He just had one solution – show to me when he came in that he’s ready again and show during the week that he wants his place. That is everything he is doing.”
On his day, Richarlison is a wonderful player and if he can be more consistent going forward, he could develop into a real Premier League star.
The Brazilian has the technique and talent. He just needs to prepare himself better mentally and perform week in week out.
It will be interesting to see if the former Watford ace is picked for the Newcastle game.
Everton need to win and they could certainly use his attacking talents against Rafa Benitez’ defensive organisation.
Richarlison has scored 11 goals for Everton in all competitions this season.