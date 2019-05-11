Blog Columns Site News Marco Silva urges Everton to sign Zouma and Gomes permanently

Marco Silva has made it clear that he wants to sign Kurt Zouma and Andre Gomes on permanent deals.

The Everton manager revealed to Liverpool Echo yesterday that the club must show ambition and secure both transfers.

Zouma and Gomes joined Everton on loan this season and they have managed to establish themselves as key players. Losing them would be quite a blow for the Merseyside outfit.

It will be interesting to see if Everton can get both deals over the line now.

Tottenham are apparently keen on Andre Gomes as well and therefore it could result in a bidding war. Alternatively, it could come down to the player’s choice as well.

As for Chelsea, they have been hit with a transfer ban and Sarri might want to hold on to his players this summer. Zouma is a good defender would could become a valuable option for Chelsea next season.

Everton fans will be hoping for positive news soon but the deals seem complicated at this stage.

The Toffees are not far off from challenging for the Europa League spots and if they can secure a few intelligent signings, they can really make the step up next season.

Gomes, Zouma and a quality striker would take them to a whole new level.

