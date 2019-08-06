Marco Silva suggests James McCarthy could leave Everton

Everton are expected to remain extremely busy in the final few hours of the transfer window with Marco Silva looking to sign at least three to five players.
The Toffees could also be looking to offload one or two players who are surplus to requirements at the club.
Silva has suggested that Irish midfielder James McCarthy could leave the club this summer.
The 28-year-old, who joined the club in 2013, has barely featured for the club since he broke his leg. He made only 17 appearances in their last three Premier League seasons, and did not feature in Everton’s final pre-season friendly.
Silva has claimed that the midfielder has not really impressed him in training to earn a spot in the team, and thus he could be offloaded.
“It’s one possibility of course. Let’s see what the decision will be for the next few days,” said Silva to Liverpool Echo.
“For this match I went with other players, they worked better during the week and they are more ready to play and to help the team.”
Everton have signed Andre Gomes, Fabian Delph and Jean-Philippe Gbamin to bolster their midfield this summer. Plus, there is Morgan Schneiderlin and Tom Davies as well, which means the Toffees can afford to let him go.
Crystal Palace have shown interest in signing him, and there is a high possibility that he could seal a move away from Goodison Park before Thursday’s deadline.