Marco Silva showers praise on Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye

The talk of the town at the blue half of Merseyside is about summer signing Richarlison who has settled into his new club like fish in water.
The 21-year-old attacking midfielder has scored three goals in two games, and is rightly receiving plaudits from all corners. For Marco Silva, there’s another in the team who is the unsung hero – Idrissa Gueye.
The 28-year-old has played both the Premier League games under Silva and his work-rate in midfield has impressed his new manager.
He was brilliant against Southampton at Goodison Park, and Silva after the match has hailed his performance as “amazing”.
When asked to describe Gana’s performance, Silva replied: “Amazing”.
“Like he did in the last game as well. But for me this is not a surprise because what he did this afternoon, what he did last week, it is what he always does and during the week he plays like he trains everyday and the works everyday like he plays. For me, his performance was no surprise.”
Gueye was full of energy and worked really hard in the middle of the park against the Saints. His defensive work was second to none, but could have done better with his passing.
He made three tackles, three interceptions and two clearances during the game which show the amount of effort he has put in defensively.
The Senegal midfielder also made 45 passes, and attempted two shots on goal with one being on target, according to whoscored.com.
Everton have made an unbeaten start to their 2018-19 campaign, and Silva will be hoping to maintain that when they face Bournemouth in their next game.