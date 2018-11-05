Marco Silva should make Thorgan Hazard signing a priority for Everton

Last month French media outlet Foot Mercato reported that Everton are one of the many clubs that are showing interest in signing Borussia Monchengladbach forward Thorgan Hazard.
The 25-year-old didn’t manage a single game during his time at Chelsea, but has now established himself as a top class attacking midfielder.
He is arguably one of the best attacking midfielders in Bundesliga, and has been in excellent form this season. On Saturday, he scored twice against Fortuna Duesseldorf to take his goal tally to 10 in all competitions. He has three assists to his name as well.
Marco Silva signed two quality attacking players in Richarlison and Bernard during the summer transfer window, and adding Hazard to his team will make them a tough force to reckon with.
His ability to score goals will further enhance the quality of the side that has a dynamic attacking set up already.
Everton will have one of the fearsome attacks in the Premier League. He is playing at his top form at the moment, and the Toffees should make his signing a priority in the January transfer window.
Goodison Park faithfuls are already in love with Richarlison, and they would idol worship Hazard as well if Everton can land him in January.