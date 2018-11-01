Marco Silva should give Ellis Simms a first team chance

Everton manager Marco Silva should consider giving Ellis Simms a first team chance.
The 17-year-old has been making headlines for the Toffees in the youth levels and he could be a smart solution to Everton’s goalscoring problems.
The young forward is probably not ready for the Premier League yet but he could certainly make an impact in the cup games or as a substitute.
Regardless of his age, he could be a handy option for Marco Silva. Simms is one of the most talented young players at the club right now.
The tally and pacy forward has scored 16 goals in just 9 games this season and his talent is beyond doubt.
Everton have been struggling to score goals this season and instead of splashing out on another forward in the winter window, Silva could probably try out Simms as an option.
If the youngster manages to adapt to life at senior level, it could prove to be a masterstroke.