Marco Silva shaking hands with his players on the touchline after Sheffield United’s loss raised eyebrows in Everton directors’ box

According to The Athletic, manager Marco Silva shaking hands with his players on the touchline after Everton’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of Sheffield United on Saturday raised eyebrows in some quarters of the directors’ box.
Even though the loss – their third of the new Premier League season – was their first at Goodison Park in seven months, that it came against a newly-promoted side has set the alarm bells ringing.
Everton fans aren’t pleased with the fact that Silva appears devoid of a plan B whenever plan A goes awry, and the fact that he deemed it fit to clap some of his players on the back as the jeers rang down on Saturday didn’t go down well with some members in the directors’ box.
While the Portuguese isn’t known for publicly berating his players, it’s expected that he, at least, shows his discontentment with them through his body language when they don’t do well.
Having been widely tipped to challenge for the top-six heading into the new campaign, Everton have struggled to live up to expectations with their underwhelming start, with losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth disappointing, to say the least.
Their away form is nothing to write home about, and they have been poor at both ends of the pitch – scoring just five goals and shipping nine.
Manchester City come visiting this weekend, and while the Toffees can’t be undermined, they don’t look capable of shocking Pep Guardiola’s men, and things could get worse for Silva if things don’t change quickly.