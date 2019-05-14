Marco Silva sends out a transfer message to Everton

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed that the Toffees need to get the summer window right in order to challenge for the top four.
Speaking to Liverpool Echo, the Everton boss revealed that the summer window could be key to Everton’s progress and he wants the club to take it seriously.
Silva revealed that he wants to hold on to the likes of Zouma and Gomes on permanent deals and then add to his squad in the other positions.
He said: “We have to make the right steps to achieve being a top four team. Of course, we need a strong market. It will be tough for us. We want to keep two key players who are on loan, we want to attack the market well. It is part of the job, part of the steps. When you finish the season strong, you just have one way to go for next season, to improve. It is what I want, to improve what we did this season and it must be our target. The next market will be key for us and to keep our level.”
Everton have finished the season strongly and it will be interesting to see if Silva is backed in the market this summer.
The Toffees need to improve their midfield and attack in order to challenge for the European places next season.
Silva received considerable backing last summer and there have been some encouraging signs of progress during the course of the 2018/19 season.
If Everton can sign a goalscoring winger and a quality central midfielder along with Gomes, they can really push the top six next year.