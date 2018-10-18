Marco Silva says Lucas Digne has always been his first choice left-back

Everton manager Marco Silva oversaw major squad changes over the summer transfer window, and it’s safe to say the Portuguese got things right in that regard given how the majority of the new players have hit the ground running at Goodison Park.
French international Lucas Digne arrived from Barcelona for £18million, and wasted no time making the left-back position his on a permanent basis.
The 25-year-old is now ahead of Leighton Baines in the pecking order, and Silva recently revealed that has always been his own plan.
“I analysed our squad and I knew who our targets were and what we needed for what positions. I was clear,” the Portuguese tactician told Liverpool Echo.
“Since the first day I came here, Lucas Digne was my first choice for that position.”
The Everton manager’s admission surely spells the end for Baines, with the 33-year-old now expected to mainly play a bit-part role going forward.
The former England international has been with the Toffees since 2007, playing over 400 games for the club and going on to establish himself as one of the best in his position in the league.
While Baines hasn’t shown signs of slowing down, the fans’ favourite isn’t in Silva’s starting XI plans given Digne’s youthfulness, form and style of play.
He is without a doubt a solid backup, but it remains to be seen if the veteran defender would love to spend the remaining of his career on the bench.