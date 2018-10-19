Marco Silva says Jordan Pickford can help Everton like he helps England

Everton are looking to become a permanent top-six side in the Premier League going forward, and after investing heavily in recent transfer markets and appointing an astute tactician in manager Marco Silva, the big dreams of the Goodison Park outfit look achievable.
The Toffees have been very exciting to watch under the Portuguese this season, and with three wins and two draws in their opening eight league encounters, they can only get better.
Everton have averaged 50.2% possession, completed 77.3% of their passes, scored 13 goals, conceded 12 and averaged 13 shots per game.
Silva is improving his side at both ends of the pitch, and he reckons goalkeeper Jordan Pickford is key to how the team plays.
The England international is one of the few goalies comfortable with the ball at their feet, and he has had a 50% distribution success thus far in the campaign.
The 24-year-old is first-choice for the Three Lions because of his ball-playing abilities, and Silva believes he can also be of help to Everton in that regards.
“It is important today to have a goalkeeper with the capacity and skill to help the team in the build-up,” the Toffees boss told the club’s official website.
“Jordan can help us like he is helping the national team. It is part of our model and depends on the idea of the coach.
“You have to do it with a good balance to take normal risks, not big risks. In the right moments… he can help us with our build-up play.”
During the international break, Pickford had a hand in England’s first two goals in the 3-2 win over Spain with his long passes, and he surely can replicate such brilliance in Everton colours.
All stats from whoscored.com