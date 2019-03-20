Marco Silva says he expects Ademola Lookman to be on a different level already this season

Everton manager Marco Silva will hope he can find a way to get his side performing excellently well on a consistent basis following weekend’s impressive 2-0 victory over Chelsea.
The Toffees also held Liverpool to a goalless draw at the Goodison Park earlier this month, but they have managed to string together consecutive league wins (three) just once this term.
Consistency seems to be an issue with a lot of Everton players too, and the Portuguese has revealed that a lack of it has seen young forward Ademola Lookman drop out of his first-team plans for now.
The 21-year-old has played 16 league games for the Blues this term, but only three of them are starts.
Lookman played just eight minutes each in his cameo appearances against Cardiff City and Newcastle United, and Silva claims he needs to keep performing excellently well every time in training if he is to start featuring regularly for the team.
“He has to be the same Lookman that has that desire. We know what his quality is and you know I believe in his quality since the first day I saw him so it has to be same Lookman every day with the same desire everyday,” the Everton manager told ECHO.
“He is a young football player but, being honest with you, I expect Ademola to be on a different level already this season.
“I keep believing, 100%, in his quality as a football player, there are no doubts about that, but what I want to see coming from him is the same desire coming from him, each day, to achieve that, to reach that level he wants and the level I believe he can play at.”
Lookman’s future at the club was in doubt at the start of the campaign, as Bundesliga side RB Leipzig expressed interest in his signature after he impressed while on loan with them during the second half of last season.
The 21-year-old bagged five goals in 11 league appearances for the Germans but he is yet to score a league goal for Everton this term – assisting just twice.
As Silva rightly pointed out, Lookman ought to be on a different level right now, and he will have to start working hard consistently to convince the boss of his quality going forward.