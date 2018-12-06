Marco Silva says Farhad Moshiri always text him his support before and after Everton games

Marco Silva hit the ground running upon his appointment as Everton manager in May.
The Portuguese has led the Toffees to six victories, five draws and four losses in the opening 15 league games of 2018-19, and the team look poised to finish the season on an impressive note.
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri was keen on luring Silva away from Watford last season and was willing to pay £10million in compensation to secure his services.
He was eventually sacked by the Vicarage Road outfit, and Everton wasted no time snapping him up.
Silva has revealed that he enjoys a good relationship with Moshiri, and that they are always in contact before and after every game.
“He is a fantastic person. How he wants to grow the club, how he is giving us the conditions to grow the club and how, everytime, he is trying to develop the club and now he is supporting myself as a manager,” the Portuguese told the Echo.
“We do not always speak before the matches but always we text. I always receive big support from not just our owner, our board and chairman as well.
“But Mr Farhad always gives me support before and after the matches.”
That the two of them enjoy a very close relationship is a huge boost for the club, and much more can be expected from the club on and off the pitch going forward.
Everton will attempt to finish in top six this season, and from the look of things, they are on the right path.