Marco Silva says Everton encountered difficulties in the summer transfer window

Everton added seven new players to the squad over the summer, but manager Marco Silva would have loved to secure some of his top targets despite what can be termed a great transfer window for the Toffees.
The Portuguese wanted a direct replacement for Ademola Lookman while he was also keen to land a left-footed winger capable of operating on the right-hand side.
In the end, Moise Kean and Alex Iwobi were the only attacking additions Everton could make, and none meets that profile.
The Goodison Park outfit tried to bring in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, tabling a £52 million bid which was knocked back as the Eagles held out for £80 million.
Silva has revealed that Everton encountered difficulties trying to get some deals over the line this summer given the unbelievable prices quoted for some players.
“We have some names but the market is really difficult. We had our targets for the summer and at the end of the market if you achieve 20% of those players it will be very good because the market is always changing,” Silva told Echo when asked about trying to find a left-footed right winger.
“I can tell you, last season was fantastic for us. This season we have signed very good players but the market was more difficult.
“You look at the money some clubs are asking for players and the market is really difficult in England and to buy players inside is something unbelievable.”
Everton ended up spending £27 million on Iwobi, £29 million on Kean, £9 million on Fabian Delph, £22 million to sign Andre Gomes permanently, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin cost them £25 million, and Silva will be hoping to lead his side to a top-seven finish despite missing out on some of his top targets.